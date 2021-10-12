‘Real men wear pink’: how men can get involved in the fight against breast cancer

DALLAS (KDAF) — The American Cancer Society is the nation’s nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight and because of programs like Real Mean Wear Pink, the nonprofit is able to serve people facing breast cancer.

Jim Brown, vice president of the American Cancer Society of North Texas, and Scottie Rodgers, ambassador for Real Men Wear Pink, joined our show to discuss their efforts.

Real Men Wear Pink campaigns leverage the energy of influential leaders in communities across the nation to lead the charge to combat breast cancer.

These high-profile, influential participants include thousands of CEOs, doctors, and community leaders in hundreds of communities across the country.

In 2020, there were over 3,000 “Real Men” who participated in the campaign. Together, they raised more than $10 million. This year, we anticipate approximately 3,000-4,000 Real Men will participate in over 145 campaigns, according to officials.