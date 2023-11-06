The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Raising Cane’s might be known for their fresh chicken fingers and secret sauce recipe, but they’re also known as one of the best places to work.

For 15 consecutive years, Raising Cane’s has been named as one of the best places to work, according to the Dallas Morning News “Top Workplaces in D-FW.”

Cane’s is the only company to be recognized every year since the list’s 2008 inception, which honors “outstanding places where employees actually enjoy going to work” and reviews thousands of companies when narrowing down the best of the best.

Out of more than 750 restaurants and 50,000+ employees across the country, more than 7,000 of those are employed in DFW alone.

During its Timeless Horizons conference earlier this year, the brand expanded upon its existing offerings and announced The First Time Homebuyer Program, new training programs, and updated restaurant titles across the system. Cane’s also invested more than $150M in Crew wages and increased hourly pay by $4 an hour. These investments have paid off ten-fold, as Cane’s continues seeing record applicant flow and industry-leading low turnover levels.

“Everything we do at Cane’s is centered around our Crew. Each day, we make it a point to show our appreciation for them in any way we can – whether it be through holiday parties and picnics or benefits and pay that are industry-leading,” said co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran. “Crew appreciation is at the core of what we do, and the recurring recognition from DMN is a testament to our long-standing commitment to doing right by our Crew and taking care of them both personally and professionally.”

For those looking to start their careers in the restaurant, Cane’s encourages applications from first-time workers to tenured operators. With flexible scheduling, chances to earn additional wages through training programs and premium pay shifts, and countless opportunities for advancement, Cane’s is a great starting point for a rewarding career.

