DALLAS (KDAF) — Rain will clear the area this afternoon, leading to highs in the 50s.

The National Weather Service reported, “After a rainy Tuesday, clouds will linger this morning along with patchy fog. Skies will begin to clear by afternoon with a mostly clear sky tonight (Wednesday night). Patchy fog will be possible again overnight into Thursday morning. Highs today will be in the 50s with lows tonight in the 30s.”