Rachel Boston joined us from Tennessee to talk about her new movie ‘Dating The Delaneys’ and how she loves filming in Canada for Hallmark. She also talked about being a Mom for the first time in real life and playing a Mom in the film for the first time in her career.

‘Dating The Delanys’ premieres tomorrow at 8 p.m. on the hallmark channel

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 19, 2022