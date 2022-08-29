DALLAS (KDAF) — Just when you thought they have ran out things to add Pumpkin Spice flavoring to, another fall-themed item emerges. This time, it’s Pumpkin Spice Twinkies, (editor’s note: which I think sounds delicious).

Hostess Brands has unveiled its fall and Halloween-themed goodies ahead of the fall season; and they are delivering a powerhouse of Pumpkin Spice sweets.

“As fall approaches, consumers are eager to get their hands on popular fall flavors like pumpkin spice, cinnamon and caramel,” Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC, said in a news release. “We’re excited for fall snacking enthusiasts to try our new Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs, which are a delicious, spooky addition to our fun Halloween lineup.”

Here’s what you can expect:

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies

Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes

Caramel Crunch Donettes

Spooky Twinkies

ScaryCakes

Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs

For more information, including pricing, click here.