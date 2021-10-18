Pumpkin patches you should go check out this fall season

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pumpkin season in North Texas! Here are some of the best pumpkin patches to visit.

Autum at the Arboretum

This year’s theme is ‘Bugtopia’. Pumpkin Village hosts larger-than-life insect topiaries and 20-foot-tall pumpkin houses. To get your tickets, go to dallasarboretum.org!

Lola’s Pumpkin Patch

Lola’s Local Market in Melissa is the home of Lola the Pig. They are open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s, where you can go on pony rides and hay rides, visit the pumpkin patch and pallet maze, and get your face painted.

Yesterland Farm

Yesterland Farm in Canton is an amusement park that hosts an October Fall. Theme park attractions include a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and more. Visit yesterlandfarm.com for more information.

Arapaho United Methodist Church

Their pumpkin patch is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Get your photos taken and explore the dozens of pumpkins on display.