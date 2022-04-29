ARLINGTON (KDAF) — In part of the Arlington Eats pop-up initiative, Globe Life Field will feature Prince’s Lebanese Grill near Section 101 during the Texas Rangers weekend series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Rangers will take on the Braves Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

It was announced earlier this spring that for the first time in Rangers’ history, local restaurants will be featured during weekend games and select events at the ballpark.

Globe Life Field has already featured Hurtado Barbecue and Ella B’s at the pop-up this season.

Starting back in 1989, Prince Lebanese Grill has been on a journey to perfect and bring Texas Lebanese cuisine. “We pour our hearts into everything from our crispy light falafels to our spicy shawarma plates. We don’t need fancy decorations or white tablecloths for a candle-lit dinner, at Prince our food speaks for itself.”