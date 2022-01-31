EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pregnant man emoji and a pregnant person emoji are coming to Apple’s iPhones with its latest update are sparking controversy.

Each emoji is being added as part of an emojipedia update.

The company said that the new figures may be used to represent trans men, non-binary people and other groups.

Critics say that the move erases biological factors that make women different from men, and that it dehumanizes women.

The update will be available to all users later this year.

