(Twitter)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Twitter users are coming to the rescue of a staple dinner dish most households have at least a couple of times a year, pot roast. With the power of their fingers, over 30,000 tweets have gone out since Monday after someone complained about having pot roast for dinner.

So, are you in or out on pot roast? If you’re out that’s okay, it just leaves more pot roast for lovers of the savory dish to enjoy. If you’re in, here are three quick recipes from some people who know food.

First up, H-E-B‘s Texas Bodacious Pot Roast. All you’ll need is grapeseed oil, boneless shoulder roast, garlic, peppercorn rub, rosemary, onion, celery, Texas on the Plate Bodacious Red Soppin’ Sauce, fire-roasted tomatoes and baby carrots.

Next up, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association suggests a beef pot roast with cider gravy and maple sweet potatoes from Beef. It’s what’s for dinner. You’ll need beef shoulder, olive oil, salt, pepper, onion, thyme, beef broth (unsalted), apple cider, sweet potatoes, garlic, maple syrup, ginger and cornstarch dissolved in brandy or water.

Lastly, Pillsbury‘s slow-cooker southwester pot roast. Gather up red potatoes, beef arm roast, all-purpose flour, carrots and Old El Paso Thick ‘n Chunky salsa.