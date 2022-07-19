PALO PINTO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A wildfire burning near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has now burned an estimated 500 acres and is ten percent contained.

Texas A&M Forest Services said on Twitter Monday night that a crew would continue to battle the blaze overnight and construct a dozer line around the fire.

Tuesday morning, Texas A&M Forest Services shared a map of the 1148 Fire which shows the perimeter of the fire in Palo Pinto County.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire began on Monday, July 18, 2022, at around 1 p.m. and at this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

