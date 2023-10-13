The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — “DJ turn it up!” Kesha is in Dallas this weekend for one night.

The singer/songwriter will be performing at The Factory in Deep Ellum during her The Only Love Tour. ” It’s been an incredible two years since Kesha returned to the charts in 2017 with her critically acclaimed #1 album ‘Rainbow’ which earned the singer/songwriter her first GRAMMY nominations and was called “an artistic feat” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best music of her career” by Rolling Stone,” the Factory in Deep Ellum said.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 15, and if you haven’t already make sure to grab those tickets!