DALLAS (KDAF) — Plant-based chorizo is now available at Chipotle locations across the U.S. for a limited time only. The chain’s new protein option is made from natural protein from peas combined with chipotle peppers, tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika and extra virgin olive oil.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Chipotle did a test run of its plant-based chorizo back in August of 2021 in select locations and was met with positive reviews.

“We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed Plant-Based Chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer for Chipotle, said in a news release. “Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein.”

It is only available in the U.S. at this time. You can order it in person, through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and other third-party delivery services.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Dickey’s Restaurant opens its 700th location worldwide

On top of plant-based chorizo, Chiplote is also launching new lifestyle bowls. These bowls are preconfigured entrees to align with certain nutritional preferences such as keto, paleo, high protein, vegan and vegetarian.

Lifestyle bowls are only available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.