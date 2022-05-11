PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Do you remember visiting that food court at your local mall growing up? You can forget all about that. At the Legacy Food Hall, you can grab authentic street tacos before catching a concert or a marshmallow shake before grabbing drinks at the bar upstairs.

Legacy Food Hall boasts 20 eateries on the first floor alone. (Courtesy: Legacy Hall)

“Legacy Food Hall is an innovative, European style food hall that combines all the best elements of casual dining, live music and entertainment venue, a box garden bar and much more,” Kristen Garcia with Legacy Hall said.

It’s only about 15 miles outside of Dallas. It’s got the variety you want in a food court but it’s three stories, a concert venue and the place to be when you’ve got a night off.

The Wine Bar sits on the first floor and offers a wildly wide selection of vino.

“On the first floor, you have 20 eateries to choose from and the main bar that everyone goes to,” Garcia said.

Eateries featuring everything from classic American favorites to Indian food; and from authentic Mexican food to sushi.

“We’re at Chilangos – led by Chef Joel Mendoza – here you can get your authentic street-style tacos,” she said. “This is a personal favorite – I get the quesadilla and the elotes.”

I had personally never seen Mexican food made with such a fun and flavorful flare.

Each business within Legacy Hall brings its own specialties to the court. Including Horu Sushi – which Kristen says is reason enough to stop by.

Then, one floor up, you have two more bars: Tonic and Good View. Also, an outdoor patio overlooking ‘The Box Garden’ concert venue.

Chilangos Tacos spices Mexican street food up with an authentic and flavorful flare.

“We host events every holiday. We’ll do a memorial day celebration, all day country concert fest. This is definitely a place to come to. We also have themed DJ nights, cocktail classes, trivia nights on the third floor.”

You can find a list of their concerts and events here!