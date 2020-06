Sun’s out and summer’s here! In Texas, that usually means it’s wedding season but this year…it’s getting rained out (metaphorically speaking, of course) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So where does that leave all the weddings that have been planned for 2020?

According to Rachel Burt Garcia from As You Wish Events, rescheduling to 2021 would probably be your best bet or change your mindset and plan a smaller, more intimate wedding.