DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love Star Wars and pizza? Well, one pizza shop with locations in Addison and Fort Worth is selling a Star Wars-themed pizza for Star Wars Day.

The pie is name Thermal Detonator and the name does a great job of describing the explosive flavors in this dish; topped with jalapeno poppers.

Shop owners have also gone above with Star Wars decorations including a massive Star Wars-themed “Last Supper” painting and a life-sized Ewok figure.

Here are the addresses for their locations:

Addison: 14910 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001

Fort Worth: 3501 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.! If you can’t make it, that’s okay. There are plenty of pictures for you to feast your eyes on their Instagram page @zolisnypizza



Photos courtesy Zoli’s NY Pizza via Instagram.