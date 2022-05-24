BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – An incredible story of survival at a veterinary hospital confirmed a dog survived a weekend plane crash.

Two people died when the small plane went down in the Anthem Ranch area of Broomfield.

Then, Veterinarians at Arrowhead Animal Hospital in Westminster received word that a 7-year-old dog, named Chata, was found wandering near the wreckage and brought to a local shelter.

The owner of the dog confirmed to the animal hospital that the pit bull mix had been aboard the plane.

“I’ve never dealt with a plane crash victim,” Dr. Ashley MacDonald said.

Chata was being treated at Arrowhead for a laceration behind the ear and was set to be released back to her family.

The question remains, how was Chata able to survive?

“I don’t know, either,” Dr. MacDonald said. “It’s a miracle, animals can do incredible things.”