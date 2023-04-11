DALLAS(KDAF)— Chipotle has announced that it’s going green with its new restaurant design and sustainability campaign.

Chipotle says its new all electric restaurant design works to maximize energy efficiency while utilizing 100% renewable energy from wind power and solar.

“With our aggressive development goal in North America, we hold ourselves accountable to reduce the environmental impact of our restaurants,” said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Chipotle. “We are aiming to incorporate some elements of our responsible restaurant design into many of our new restaurant openings going forward.”

More than 100 of Chipotle’s new sites are expected to go green by 2024. With more than 280 in Texas and 20 in Dallas, it will be interesting to see a version of the new design right here in town!

Are you excited about the new design?