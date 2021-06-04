PICS: Two vehicle crash results in DPS Troopers finding $3.3M worth of cocaine stashed in SUV

HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas DPS Troopers found a lot more than they bargained for after they responded to a two vehicle crash near Rio Grande City, TX.

On Monday, May 31, 2021, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 83 and Suntex Road, just west of Rio Grande City, Texas, according to DPS officials.



Upon arrival, Troopers say they discovered three burlap sacks holding a combined total of 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV. The drugs weighed an estimated 182 pounds and have a street value of over $3.3 million dollars, according to the Troopers.



The driver later turned himself in to Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies and is facing drug possession charges.