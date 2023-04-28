KDAF (WASHINGTON) — Take your Kids to Work Day is celebrated on the fourth week of April every year.

“This national holiday in the U.S. gives children a glimpse into the working world. Gloria Steinem created the day in 1992. It focuses on taking your children to work to inspire youngsters into future job opportunities and the significance of education,” National Today mentions.

The White House also joined the festivities! President Biden posted pictures of “some of the toughest agents in town” for Take Your Kids to Work Day. The cheeky photo has garnered nearly 6.5 million views on Twitter.

This Take Your Child To Work Day, I had the honor of being protected by some of the toughest agents in town. pic.twitter.com/mYEZ8sDEj9 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 28, 2023

The White House Twitter even posted pictures of “junior news reporters” who stepped in for their parents for the day!

Happy Take Your Child to Work Day from the White House! pic.twitter.com/8mBgwUb5gY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2023

Look at these future leaders!