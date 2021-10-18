Photos: Colin Powell through the years

WASHINGTON — Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was 84.

According to Powell’s family, he was fully vaccinated and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family wrote in the statement.

In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week’s terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell briefs the media about the attack U.S. forces launched against Iraq in response to a plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, at the Pentagon, June 26, 1993 as Defense Secretary Les Aspin looks on. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

US Secretary of State Colin Powell testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Foreign Operations Subcommittee on appropriations for the State Department for the 2003 financial year, 24 April 2002 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo by Tim SLOAN / AFP)

In this Dec. 16. 2000 file photo, President-elect Bush smiles as he introduces retired Gen. Colin Powell, left, as his nominee to be secretary of state during a ceremony in Crawford, Texas. Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Colin Powell, right, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Armed Services Committee which was holding hearing on President Bill Clinton’s gays in the military policy, July 20, 1993. Powell told the committee that the policy will let the armed forces keep the cohesion they need in do their job. Defense Secretary Len Aspin is at left. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

In this Dec. 30, 1986, file photo, U.S. Lieutenant General Colin Powell, commander of the 5th U.S. corps, salutes while his wife Alma stands in attention during a farewell ceremony in Frankfurt. Powell, who went on to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and U.S. secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Udo Weitz)

Gen. Colin Powell, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to airmen inside a hanger at a secret airbase in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Feb. 10, 1991. Powell and Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney, left, visited the airbase, where F-117A Stealth planes are based, during a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Colin Powell, left, congratulates his replacement, Army Gen. John Shalikashvili as President Bill Clinton looks on during a White House ceremony in Washington, Aug. 11, 1993, to announce the succession. Powell is retiring in September. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gestures on Capitol Hill in Washington, at a House Armed Services subcommittee. Powell was the first black officer to serve as Joint Chiefs chairman, and held the job from Oct. 1, 1989, in the waning days of the Cold War, to Sept. 30, 1993. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

In this Feb. 11, 1991, file photo, President George H.W. Bush talks to reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House after meeting with top military advisors to discuss the Persian Gulf War. From left are, Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, Vice President Dan Quayle, White House Chief of Staff John Sununu, the president, Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Colin Powell. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell and his wife, Alma, arrives at the U.S. Capitol prior to the arrival of the body of former President George H. W. Bush in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, smiles next to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, during a reception at the German Embassy in Washington. Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. . (AP Photo/Michael Dalder, Pool)

President Barack Obama talks with reporters after his meeting with former Secretary of State Colin Powell, left, on the importance of ratifying the New START Treaty, in the Oval Office at the White in Washington. Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

One of retired U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell’s uniforms is on display in the Military History Gallery on the third floor Community Galleries at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture during the press preview on the National Mall Sept. 14, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Actor James Earl Jones, actress Linda Powell and her father former Secretary of State Colin Powell (R) attend the opening night of “On Golden Pond” after party at Blue Fin April 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Martha Stewart, Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, and Niche Media Founder and CEO Jason Binn arrive at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 26, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)

Britain’s Prince Harry (L) receives the Distinguished Humanitarian Leadership Award presented by former Secretary of State Colin Powell during the Atlantic Council 2012 Annual Awards Dinner at a hotel in Washington, DC, on May 7, 2012. (AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell stands alongside his official State Department portrait following the unveiling in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2009. Powell served as Secretary of State from 2001-2005 under former US President George W. Bush. (AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB)

President Barack Obama (R) meets with former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell (L), in the Oval Office of the White House December 1, 2010 in Washington, DC. According to a White House media release, Obama and Powell were expected to discuss various issues including education, and the ratifying the New START Treaty. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell with the President’s award and actress Halle Berry backstage at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

General Colin Powell furing an interview with Jay Leno in 2012 (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Former Secretaries of State (L-R) Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the ceremonial groundbreaking for the future U.S. Diplomacy Center with former Secretary of State Colin Powell (L) at the State Department’s Harry S. Truman Building September 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. When completed, the Diplomacy Center will be a museum and education center that will ‘demonstrate the ways in which diplomacy matters now and has mattered throughout American history.’ (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell waves before the arrival of President Barack Obama at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington,DC on October 17, 2016. (AFP / YURI GRIPAS)

Full statement:

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.” — THE POWELL FAMILY

Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later as secretary of state, for which he was unanimously confirmed in 2001.

He would go on to make a persuasive case before the United Nations for military action against Iraq, claiming that Saddam Hussein was building weapons of mass destruction. The war was waged, Hussein was toppled and killed, Iraq was destabilized, but no such weapons were found.

Powell consistently defended his support of the Iraq War. But the lifelong Republican had little use for Trump, endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and speaking in support of Biden at the 2020 Democratic convention. He left the Republican Party after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.