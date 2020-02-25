Photo shows baby glaring at doctors in stare-down moments after her birth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (KRON) – Happy birthday?

While most babies come into the world kicking and crying, Isabela Pereira de Jesus took a different approach when she was born on Feb. 13.

Photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann captured the moment on camera and shared the photo on Facebook.

It shows baby Isabela not shedding a tear, but rather … angry? She’s apparently locking eyes with one of the doctors in a most epic stare-down.

Kuntsmann captioned the photo, “Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this.”

Isabela’s mother, Daiane de Jesus Barbosa, was also surprised at the face her newborn made, telling Brazilian news outlet Crescer, “My daughter was born a ready [made] meme.”

Daiane also told Crescer that Isabela wrinkles her forehead when she wants to be breastfed and needs her diaper changed.

Welcome to the world, baby Isabela!

