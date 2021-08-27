Philanthropy FWD DFW – Fort Worth emergency room physician, Tiktoker starts nonprofit

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Dr. J Mack Slaughter is an emergency room physician working at multiple hospitals in the Fort Worth area.

You may have seen him on Tiktok. His Tiktok page has more than 240,000 followers and more than two million likes.

Dr. Slaughter is also the founder of nonprofit organizations Music Meets Medicine and Slaughter Family Arts Awards.

Music Meets Medicine donates instruments and free music lessons to patients at children’s hospitals.

“I started it when I was just an undergrad, and me a couple of buddies were just going into hospitals and just playing [music] for kids,” Dr. Slaughter said.

After raising $150,000, the organization was able to put a jam room in the Dallas Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Slaughter joined our show to talk more about the organization.