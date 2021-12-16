DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is coming and that often means new resolutions.

That phrase often gets mocked for people’s inability to keep true to their newly made goals, but it doesn’t have to be that you. You can grow, change and thrive in 2022 with the right tools.

Jay Maymi is a radio talk show host, 10-time author, keynote speaker and sales psychologist and he joined our show to give our crew some tips on how they can thrive in the new year.

On our show, he highlighted three essentials needed to thrive in 2022.

Reassess, revamp, re-engage Identify and declare the non-negotiables Accountability (telling someone your goals)