Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Dallas using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Dallas from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
#10. Denver, CO
– View share: 1.2%
– Views to own market: 26.1%
– Views to other markets within own state: 19.0%
– Views to markets within other states: 54.9%
#9. San Antonio, TX
– View share: 2.2%
– Views to own market: 52.2%
– Views to other markets within own state: 27.8%
– Views to markets within other states: 20.0%
#8. Austin, TX
– View share: 2.2%
– Views to own market: 41.1%
– Views to other markets within own state: 31.2%
– Views to markets within other states: 27.7%
#7. Phoenix, AZ
– View share: 2.5%
– Views to own market: 33.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%
– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%
#6. Washington, D.C.
– View share: 3.3%
– Views to own market: 14.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%
#5. Houston, TX
– View share: 3.7%
– Views to own market: 46.2%
– Views to other markets within own state: 26.1%
– Views to markets within other states: 27.7%
#4. New York, NY
– View share: 4.4%
– Views to own market: 22.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%
#3. Los Angeles, CA
– View share: 4.8%
– Views to own market: 26.2%
– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%
– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%
#2. Atlanta, GA
– View share: 6.1%
– Views to own market: 25.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%
– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%
#1. Chicago, IL
– View share: 32.4%
– Views to own market: 23.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%