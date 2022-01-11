ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — The Parrish Charitable Foundation will be hosting a battle of the bands, where 10 Texas and Louisiana high school bands will compete for more than $50,000 in scholarships and funding for their music departments.

Texas colleges, including HBCU’s, will participate in College Expo and businesses will be hiring high school students at the event.

Officials say the event will be an opportunity for students and their families to gather in celebration of high school music programs, while also exposing children to prospective college and employment opportunities.

The battle will be at Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Drive Arlington TX, 76011) and it will be open to the public. Doors open at 2 p.m.

The event will be sponsored by AT&T, Dallas Mavericks, Williams Chicken, Starbucks and Raising Canes.