GRAPEVINE, Texas (KDAF) — The Gaylord Texan Resort located in Grapevine, truly gives you that vacation feel during all parts of the year.

During the summer, Paradise Springs is the resort’s best spot to cool off during those hot summer days. Director of Public Relations, Martha Neibling, shared some of the highlights of this water park with CW33.

“I would say some of the greatest features here is obviously the huge water slide. Also at the giant water tree house, we have a dump bucket that every two minutes dumps a bunch of water which of course, the little kids love”, said Neibling.

Giant water tree house feature at Paradise Springs Water Park

Some of the other features Paradise Springs offers include a lazy river, zipline, VIP cabanas, food and a full bar and drink menu.

Paradise Springs is exclusive to Gaylord Texan Resort guests, but is still a great option when thinking about summer vacations.

