DALLAS (KDAF) — Clear your skin with the exfoliating power of… bologna? Oscar Mayer has launched the Oscar Mayer Bologna Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask, now available for purchase on Amazon for $5.

No, it’s not actually made of bologna meat, it is a sheet mask that is made to look like bologna. The packaging is made to look like the signature yellow and red packaging you associate with the classic Oscar Mayer bologna.

According to Amazon, the mask features Witch Hazel Botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients that protect and hydrate, and collagens that lock in moisture and promote skin elasticity.