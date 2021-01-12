Oreo to release limited edition ‘strawberry frosted donut’ cookie with glittery creme

(NewsNation Now) — Some good news to start off 2021: Oreo is releasing a limited-edition strawberry frosted donut flavored cookie complete with glittery pink creme filling.

The new treat is two golden Oreo cookies stuffed with a double layer of pink-colored strawberry-flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles and a donut-flavored creme. Drool-worthy, right?

The new Oreo is set to debut in March. They’re only available while supplies last however, so get your hands on this creme-worthy cookie concoction before they’re all gone.

Oreo also collaborated with Grammy award-winning artist Lady Gaga to release cookies inspired by her latest album, “Chromatica.” The cookie features a golden Oreo with a pink-orange hue and is stuffed with green creme. Topping it off is etched designs influenced by the album.

