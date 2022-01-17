DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas animal shelter Operation Kindness is celebrating Betty White’s birthday on Monday and her commitment to animal welfare by featuring several “Golden Girls” who are up for adoption and in need of a loving home.

Operation Kindness would like your help finding homes for these furry friends.

If you cannot adopt, the shelter says you can donate to the shelter to support its mission in Betty White’s memory. Donations allow Operation Kindness to provide medical care, shelter and necessities to homeless dogs and cats.

Check out the Golden Girls available for adoption at www.operationkindness.org/our-golden-girls/.