DALLAS (KDAF) — Open Monogamy: A Guide to Co-Creating Your Ideal Relationship Agreement by Dr. Tammy Nelson is an inclusive guide for the expanding audience of people exploring nontraditional paths to committed, loving relationships.

Tammy Nelson is a licensed psychotherapist, board-certified sexologist, certified sex therapist, and certified imago relationship therapist.

Dr. Nelson draws on her 30 years of experience as a relationship and sex therapist to provide advice and tools for finding one’s place on the “monogamy continuum,” having honest and respectful communication, making relationship agreements, and more.

She joined Morning After to talk more about her book.