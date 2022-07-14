Olivia De Bortoli sat down with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John-Smith from “Where The Crawdads Sing”.
“Where The Crawdads Sing” is in Theaters now!
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 morning news on July 7, 2022
by: Emily Evans, Olivia De Bortoli, Lawrence Zarian
Posted:
Updated:
by: Emily Evans, Olivia De Bortoli, Lawrence Zarian
Posted:
Updated:
Olivia De Bortoli sat down with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John-Smith from “Where The Crawdads Sing”.
“Where The Crawdads Sing” is in Theaters now!
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 morning news on July 7, 2022