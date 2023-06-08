DALLAS (KDAF) — Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of the African-Americans in the South.

The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, on June 19, 1865, during the aftermath of the Civil War. Slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Old City Park will be hosting an event that will feature live music, refreshments, Black History tours, a panel and film viewings. The park’s buildings will be open throughout the event to showcase the history of the black experience in Dallas. Some of them have been part of the park since 1840, with many stories and history behind them.

The event starts at 10 a.m. For more information on the event, you can visit Old City Park’s website.