Join the fun with your furry friends at these local Oktoberfest and fall festivities.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to get your favorite furry companion involved in the Oktoberfest celebrations? Grab those leashes and raise a paw (or glass) as Dallas includes its fur-legged residents in Oktoberfest and fall festivities.

Barktoberfest at THE LOCAL 2023 | Sept. 23

This is a pup-friendly celebration happening on Sept. 23 at The Local Shacks in Austin Ranch. Enjoy a day filled with dog costumes, German-themed treats and live music. Dress up your furry friend for a chance to win prizes from local businesses. It’s a tail-wagging good time in North Dallas, complete with a dog park for added fun!

Homegrown Hounds Furry Fall Fun! | Sept. 26

Join the Furry Fall Fun Festival by Homegrown Hounds and Turbo Dawgz on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Main Street Garden Park, Dallas. This event features adoptable dogs, treats, games and more.

BARKtoberfest | Oct. 15

I Am Dog Rescue and The Agency Dallas are teaming up for their version of BARktoberfest! From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be lots of great activities for your furry friend.

Marty B’s Oktoberfest | Sept. 20

Marty B’s is hosting Oktoberfest on Oct. 18 in Bartonville, TX. The event will feature a wide selection of craft beers, delicious food and a silent auction featuring local businesses. There will also be a live performance by up-and-coming country singer Tyler Bond. Proceeds from the event will benefit East Street Animal Shelter. Tickets can be purchased here.