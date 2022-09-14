DALLAS (KDAF) — Kyle Warren Park officials will celebrate the opening of its new Nancy Best Fountain, a 5,000-square-foot water feature, on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Kit Sawers, president of Klyde Warren Park, Jim Garland, owner of Fluidity Design Consultants, and Dallas children and families will be present at this celebration.

Dallas children will be able to enjoy this interactive fountain from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m. the fountain will have its first-ever musical performance.

The 5,000-square-foot fountain features three 15-feet tall stainless steel “trees”, 14 “rosebud” bubblers, and 106 small nozzles simulating “leaves” when working in unison. The fountain also features. choreographed lights, dancing waters and music shows which will change monthly.

Officials say jets are capable of shooting water 100 feet in the air; however, the normal operating mode will be around 30-35 feet.

It will be free and open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.