Correction: This story was updated with corrected information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reflect the incident involved a Customs officer.

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer’s phone had pornography on the screen when it was unlocked during a presentation to children Wednesday, according to local and federal authorities.

McAllen police initially identified the federal CBP officer as a U.S. Border Patrol agent, but CBP confirmed to ValleyCentral that the incident involved a CBP officer with the Office of Field Operations under U.S. Customs and Border Protection—not a Border Patrol agent, as initially indicated.

“During an outreach event, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, was utilizing his personal phone when an inappropriate photo was inadvertently displayed on his phone screen while presenting,” Roderick Kise, U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs officer for the Rio Grande Valley told ValleyCentral.

The federal officer was at a Sharyland North Junior High and “showed pornography” upon connecting his phone to a projector, according to information provided by McAllen police and federal authorities.

A police officer was requested at 1:57 p.m. police said.

“[Customs officer] had his phone hooked up to a projector for a presentation and upon unlocking his phone, it showed pornography,” police said in a news release about the incident that “occurred earlier in the day.”

Sharyland North Junior High is located on 5100 block Dove Avenue in McAllen.

“CBP stresses professionalism, honor and integrity and does not tolerate actions by any employee that would tarnish the agency’s reputation,” Kise told ValleyCentral. “CBP is still collecting information and cannot comment any further as the situation is under investigation.”

The full press release provided at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, by the McAllen Police Department. The US Customs and Border Protection later clarified that the alleged incident involved a CBP officer–not a Border Patrol agent.

The case remains under investigation.