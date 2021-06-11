Officer involved shooting sends one to the hospital, Texas Rangers investigating

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Thursday.

Around 7:53 p.m. Odessa Police were called to the 4600 block of Lamont Avenue after a call that a woman was making suicidal threats.

According to OPD, as officers were speaking to the woman, 61, she pointed a gun in their direction.

An unnamed officer pointed his department issued gun at the woman and fired.

Odessa Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and the woman was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

No OPD officers were injured.

The investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.