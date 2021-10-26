HS Football Showdown: Creekview vs. North Side
October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog month

DALLAS (KDAF) — October is Adopt a Shelter Dog month at shelters all over the nation.

Shelter workers say this month helps draw awareness to the more than 2.2 million dogs that enter shelters each year.

Shelter officials say adopting is a great opportunity to save the life of a pet in need of a second chance. It also helps reduce the homeless pet population and makes room for additional dogs and cats in need of a loving family.

Operation Kindness CEO Ed Jamison joined our show to talk more about this month.

