October has drivers paying more at the gas pump thanks to rise in crude oil prices

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the price of crude oil rises, drivers are paying on average more at the pump in October than they did in September.

As of Monday, Oct. 11, the average price of gas in Texas is $2.91, according to AAA. Last month, drivers were paying on average $2.82 per gallon.

In Wichita Falls, drivers are paying on average $2.87 at the pump.

Here’s a look at surrounding counties in Texoma:

County Gas Price Archer $2.90 Baylor $3.10 Clay $2.99 Foard $3.00 Hardeman $2.96 Montague $2.98 Throckmorton $3.10 Wichita $2.85 Wilbarger $2.83 Young $2.94 Source: gasprices.aaa.com Disclaimer: Gas prices were rounded up to nearest hundredth

Around the state, El Paso drivers are paying the most at the pump at $3.17 per gallon. Lubbock drivers are paying the least at $2.82.

The national average has risen seven cents for the week to reach $3.27 according to a report from AAA. The national average is 10 cents more than a month ago, $1.09 about a year ago, and 63 cents more than in 2019.

According to Bloomberg, crude oil crossed $80 per barrel on Friday, Oct. 8, for the first time since 2014. As of Monday, Oct. 11, the price of crude is $80 and some change.

According to AAA, the price rose quickly after OPEC+, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided not to move forward with an agreement to produce 800,000 barrels per day and instead, maintained a previous agreement of 400,000 b/d production increase.

“Last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices,” AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a release.