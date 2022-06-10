DALLAS (KDAF) — Fans, you have been heard. Nothing Bundt Cakes has brought back two fan-favorite flavors and added them to its year-round menu.
Berries and cream anyone? The first flavor the bakery chain brought back is Strawberries & Cream, which was first introduced to customers back in 2014. You can now enjoy strawberry fruit filling and white chocolate, year-round.
The second flavor they brought back is Snickerdoodle, which was introduced in 2019.
These flavors join the following, other permanent menu flavors:
- Red Velvet
- Chocolate Chocolate Chip
- White Chocolate Raspberry
- Lemon
- Confetti
- Carrot
- Classic Vanilla
These flavors are available now. Click here to make an order!