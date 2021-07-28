North Texas Tollway Authority looking for owner of lost dress

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — A Facebook post from the North Texas Tollway Authority has people, falsely, saying ‘yes’ to the dress.

On Tuesday, they took to Facebook saying that they found a wedding dress on Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. The post then asked people to come forward if the dress is theirs or if they know who the dress’s owner is.

A Facebook post from the North Texas Tollway Authority has people, falsely, saying ‘yes’ to the dress. Photo courtesy North Texas Tollway Authority.

Around six hours later, they made another post saying multiple people have come forward to claim the dress.

“Several people have come forward claiming the dress belongs to them. No one has provided accurate details about the dress. We are happy to return it to the person who does provide information accurately describing the dress we found,” North Texas Tollway Authority said in the post.

If you, or someone you know, owns this dress, reach out at TalkToNTTA@ntta.org.