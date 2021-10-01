North Texas personal trainer booked into jail for charge of invasive visual recording

DENTON (KDAF) — Popular North Texas personal trainer John Nance Benton was arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording, according to an article in The Dallas Morning News.

The article said the 41-year-old trainer of Flower Mound was booked into Flower Mound Sept. 29 on a charge of invasive visual recording and released that day on a $20,000 bond.

Court records indicate the allegation involved images recorded in a bathroom or changing room that occurred in August of 2020.

JB Model Fitness addressed the situation in an Instagram post.

Our clients, their respect and their safety are of the utmost importance to us at JB Model Fitness. We exist to serve them and that will always remain our top priority. With that, given the recent allegations and this ongoing legal matter, the founder is stepping away from the business effectively immediately. We take this matter very seriously, and we are immediately pausing all classes and consultations until we determine how to best continue to serve our clients. Should clients want to take advantage of the online pre-recorded workout videos, they can still do so. We are evaluating all parts of the business, operations and the brand to determine what changes we will make going forward, but know that our sole commitment is to our clients and supporting them however best we can during this unfolding situation. @john_benton_model_fitness on Instagram