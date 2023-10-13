The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in for a breezy, cool weekend as a cold front passes through on Friday.

The National Weather Service reported, “A passing cold front will result in breezy northwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A couple of rain showers cannot be ruled out across parts of Central/East Texas this afternoon, but the vast majority of the area will be dry. It will be much less humid following the cold front’s passage.”

Saturday and Sunday will reach highs in the 70s.