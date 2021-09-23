North Texas Giving day opens today, more than $18 million raised in early giving

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas Giving Day has officially opened today and reporting shows that more than $18.6 million was raised during early giving.

3,350 nonprofits stand to benefit from the communities foundation of Texas’ 13th North Texas Giving Day.

Early giving began on Sept. 1.

Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform.

The event helps build awareness and support for nonprofits like nothing else.

In 2020, $58.8 million was raised through 106,000 donors benefiting over 3,200 local nonprofits, bringing the twelve-year total to over $375 million for our community.

NTX giving day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.

Since its inception in 2009, this online event has transformed from an idea to help local people give wisely, to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving.