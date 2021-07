DALLAS (KDAF) — Black Star Sport Horses Equestrian Isabella Fielder has qualified for the FEI North American Youth Championships.

Fielder will compete with more than 200 equestrians from eight countries including Canada, Bermuda, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama.

Black Star Sport Horses is a training, show and sales facility located in Rockwall.

Fielder joined our show to talk more about the competition.