Appetizing fried buffalo chicken wings served on a wooden board with vegetables on the background.

DALLAS (KDAF) — No matter how you prefer your wings, boneless or traditional, there is no doubting the cultural impact this iconic American dish has had on this nation.

And to celebrate the tastiness that is chicken wings, plenty of restaurants in and around North Texas are introducing chicken wing deals for National Chicken Wing Day, this Friday, July 29!

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a Buy One Get One boneless wings meal when ordering through Zaxby’s app. The offer is valid all day on Friday, July 29!

The meal features five boneless wings tossed in one of their eight different sauces, Texas Toast, crinkle fries and ranch!

Wingstop

Customers can visit Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app on National Chicken Wing Day to redeem five free wings with the code FREEWINGS at checkout.

Orders can be enjoyed through dine-in or carryout, and for wings delivered directly to your door, a $10 minimum purchase applies.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven and Speedy Rewards members get 10 classic wings for just $10 at participating 7-Elevens, Speedways and Stripes locations.

This is an evolving list that will be updated once new information becomes available.