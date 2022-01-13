DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas-based Envy Gaming has acquired Esports Stadium Arlington on Thursday and plans to host home team matches as well as hoping to attract major esports events.

The organization acquired the stadium from Esports Venues LLC which was previously owned by Texas Rangers co-owner Neil Leibman among other investors.

Events are already lined up for the venue with the Call of Duty League season kickoff tournament coming up from Jan. 21-23. Twelve teams along with plenty of fans will pack into the stadium for the COD tournament; tickets can be found here.

“Esports Stadium Arlington has been in the national spotlight since day one with its high-tech capabilities and the caliber of new events it has brought to our city. Opening this stadium was part of our broader economic development strategy to appeal to a younger generation, to attract entrepreneurs in the fast-growing esports industry, and to brand Arlington with a more modern vibe,” said City Manager Trey Yelverton. “We are excited to partner with Envy Gaming to play host to their home matches and to continue attracting esports and gaming events that will bring fans here from around the globe.”

Envy owns and operates numerous teams across multiple games including Overwatch, Call of Duty, Halo and more. You can find more information on Envy and the stadium acquirement here.