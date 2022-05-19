FORT WORTH (KDAF) — North Texas-based alternative band The Unlikely Candidates will be celebrating the release of their debut album Panther Island in Fort Worth on Thursday, May 19.

The band hails from Keller hitting the scene in 2008. They are best known for their song Novocaine, which was released back in 2019. The music video for the song currently sits at more than 40 million views on YouTube, which officials say makes it the sixth most popular alt-rock music video on the platform.

The release of this album serves as a retrospective look at how much the band has grown in the last 10+ years, as band members say that they initially recorded Panther Island in an apartment closet.

Starkly contrasting this humble jump into making music, the band recently went to Paris to headline a concert for the rock band Rockin’ 1000. But their achievements don’t stop there. They have also toured with industry-heavy hitters like Cage the Elephant, Dirty Heads and Fallout Boy.

If this has piqued your interest, the band will be going on tour this June and July. To see their tour schedule, click here.