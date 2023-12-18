The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — What a way to start the new year! Drone Light Show Company, Sky Elements, broke two Guinness World Records after three nights of IAAPA drone shows.

One thousand four hundred ninety-nine drones flew over Birdville ISD football stadium to create a 700-foot tall show. This is the largest and tallest show ever witnessed in Texas.

The company broke the record for the “Largest Fictional character made with multi-rotors or drones”. The Sky Elements Drone Show also broke the record for the “Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones”.

The drone light show company has prewviously won three other Guinness World Records for its legendary shows.