The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Coffee Day is approaching on Sept. 29. North Point in Dention will be celebrating by offering each customer a free cup of coffee with their meals.

Each customer is required to purchase a meal with one free cup of coffee per customer.

“Celebrate your love of coffee with a free cup on us,” said Ali Kohandani, owner of North Point. “We love our community and want to honor you.”

For more information about North Point, click here.