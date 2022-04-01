DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be April Fools’ Day but this is no joke, a Texas resident outside of College Station has claimed a $1 million prize from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

That resident out of Bryan purchased the Ultimate 7s ticket in Hearne, did a couple of scratches and garnered a nice seven-figure win. They elected to remain anonymous. It was bought at a Stop N Save on North Market Street.

The lottery says, “This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in

3.50, including break-even prizes.”